euobserver
Putin also plans to help Turkey build its first nuclear power plant (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Russia and Turkey revive EU pipeline plan

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia and Turkey have revived plans to build a gas pipeline to the EU, but EU-Russia ties continue to deteriorate over Syria and Ukraine.

The Russian and Turkish energy ministers signed the pipeline deal in the presence of Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Monday (10 October).

The meeting, at an Ottoman-era villa, marked another step in the improvement of relations after Turkey shot down a Russian jet on its border with Syria l...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

