Russia and Turkey revive EU pipeline plan

Russia and Turkey have revived plans to build a gas pipeline to the EU, but EU-Russia ties continue to deteriorate over Syria and Ukraine.

The Russian and Turkish energy ministers signed the pipeline deal in the presence of Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Monday (10 October).

The meeting, at an Ottoman-era villa, marked another step in the improvement of relations after Turkey shot down a Russian jet on its border with Syria l...