A 7.0 earthquake devastated Haiti in 2010 (Photo: Colin Crowley)

EU asks charities to explain anti-abuse measures

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is demanding EU-funded charities to explain measures they are taking to prevent abuse.

Over 200 aid organisations and NGOs signed an agreement with the EU commission as a precondition for funding. On Thursday (15 February), the Brussels-based executive sent a letter to each, asking them for details.

The signed agreements include measures to "ensure 'zero to...

