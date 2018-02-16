EU asks charities to explain anti-abuse measures

The European Commission is demanding EU-funded charities to explain measures they are taking to prevent abuse.
Over 200 aid organisations and NGOs signed an agreement with the EU commission as a precondition for funding. On Thursday (15 February), the Brussels-based executive sent a letter to each, asking them for details.
The signed agreements include measures to "ensure 'zero to...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
