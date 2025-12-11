Ad
euobserver

Podcast

Listen: Is Europe ready for the four-day work week?

Free Article
Health & Society
Labour
by Evi Kiorri, Brussels,

What if you could work fewer hours without losing pay?

Some European countries are already testing the four-day workweek, and the results are in higher productivity, happier employees, and less burnout.

But while some are working less, others are working more, like in Greece, where a six-day workweek has been introduced in certain sectors.

So, is Europe really moving toward a better work-life balance, or is the dream of shorter workweeks just a luxury for a lucky few?

In this episode of Europe Talks Back, together with Barbara De Micheli (head of the social justice unit at Fondazione Giacomo Brodolini) and Catarina Bargas (specialist on working time and work organization at the International Labour Organisation) we explore the shifts in work culture, the policies shaping our future, and what it really means to work to live, not just survive.


Production: By Europod, in co-production with Sphera Network.

EUobserver is proud to have an editorial partnership with Europod to co-publish the podcast series “Long Story Short” and "Europe Talks Back". The podcast is available on all major platforms.

This episode of Europe Talks Back is a rebroadcast from earlier this year. Long Story Short’s daily podcast will resume in mid-January 2026.

Health & SocietyLabourPodcast

Author Bio

Evi Kiorri is a Brussels-based journalist, multimedia producer, and podcaster with deep experience in European affairs.

Related articles

Listen: Inside Greece’s 13-hour workday reform
From skills gaps to growth: How the EIT Is powering Europe’s talent
EU quality jobs roadmap dismissed as 'empty rhetoric'
EU facing a shrinking population and major east-to-west migration
How does a 32-hour working week sound?
How weakening due diligence EU rules became a ‘betrayal’ for workers
EMPL has its own job cut out

Tags

Health & SocietyLabourPodcast

Author Bio

Evi Kiorri is a Brussels-based journalist, multimedia producer, and podcaster with deep experience in European affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections