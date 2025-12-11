Listen: Is Europe ready for the four-day work week?

What if you could work fewer hours without losing pay?

Some European countries are already testing the four-day workweek, and the results are in higher productivity, happier employees, and less burnout.

But while some are working less, others are working more, like in Greece, where a six-day workweek has been introduced in certain sectors.

So, is Europe really moving toward a better work-life balance, or is the dream of shorter workweeks just a luxury for a lucky few?

In this episode of Europe Talks Back, together with Barbara De Micheli (head of the social justice unit at Fondazione Giacomo Brodolini) and Catarina Bargas (specialist on working time and work organization at the International Labour Organisation) we explore the shifts in work culture, the policies shaping our future, and what it really means to work to live, not just survive.





Production: By Europod, in co-production with Sphera Network.

EUobserver is proud to have an editorial partnership with Europod to co-publish the podcast series “Long Story Short” and "Europe Talks Back". The podcast is available on all major platforms.

This episode of Europe Talks Back is a rebroadcast from earlier this year. Long Story Short’s daily podcast will resume in mid-January 2026.