Listen: Inside Greece’s 13-hour workday reform

Greece’s parliament is voting today on a controversial labour reform proposed by the conservative government, allowing employees under “exceptional circumstances” to work up to 13 hours a day, for up to 37 days a year.

The government insists the measure is voluntary and designed to help workers earn more without having to take on a second job.

But why do workers need to take on a second job just to survive in the first place and what does this new bill change for them?

“We’re giving employees the possibility to work extra hours for the same employer, without commuting, and with a 40 percent pay increase,” said labour minister Niki Kerameus.

But unions, much of the opposition and the workers themselves aren’t buying it. They’ve called the bill “worthy of the Middle Ages,” warning that it effectively abolishes the eight-hour workday and paves the way for exploitation. Thousands took to the streets of Athens and Thessaloniki this Tuesday in general strikes, bringing public transport and services to a halt.

According to Eurostat, Greeks already work an average of nearly 40 hours per week, compared to the EU average of 36, for some of the lowest wages in the bloc.

Supporters of the bill say it modernises Greece’s labour market, making it more “flexible” and competitive. The reform also introduces a four-day week option, digital employment cards, fast-track recruitment via app, and the ability to split annual leave into smaller chunks.

But opponents argue this isn’t modernisation, it’s a step backwards. They fear that workers who refuse longer hours could face layoffs or other forms of pressure.

And the debate moves to the right to rest, to a private life, and to decent pay, elements that have been central to the European model for decades. A 13-hour workday feels at odds with the EU’s ambitions for a fairer, more sustainable future.

And let’s be honest, “voluntary” overtime in a country where power between employers and employees is far from equal sounds very unrealistic. When your job and your rent depends on it, can you really say no?

At a time when other parts of Europe are experimenting with shorter workweeks and better work-life balance, Greece seems to be moving in the opposite direction, legalising what was previously a labour rights violation.

Of course, the government argues that the measure will boost productivity and respond to staff shortages, particularly in tourism. But critics say this is treating the symptom, not the causes, which are low pay, seasonal work, and chronic underinvestment in workers’ rights.

So what now?

The bill is expected to pass comfortably, as the ruling New Democracy party holds a majority in parliament. Still, it marks a political turning point. Greece could become a test case, showing whether extreme flexibility strengthens economies or simply normalises overwork.

Unions have promised to keep fighting the reform, warning of rising burnout, workplace accidents, and deepening inequality. Meanwhile, the Labour Ministry insists that with unemployment at a 17-year low, workers now have more leverage than ever, a claim that’s hard to believe, given Greece’s persistent low wages and high living costs.

Now what happens in Greece may not stay in Greece. If the “optional 13-hour workday” works for employers there, it could soon be presented elsewhere as a model of “modern flexibility.” But if it fails, if workers burn out, protest, and leave, it may serve as a reminder that Europe’s competitiveness cannot come at the cost of its social dignity.