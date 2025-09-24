Labour rights in Europe 'at worst state for a decade'

Workers' rights in Europe are in decline to their worst point in a decade, according to a report from the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC).

Their June report showed the worst conditions for labour in Europe since their Global Rights Index started gathering data back in 2014.

“It should be a matter of deep shame to politicians and employers that Europe has seen the biggest decline in workers’ rights anywhere in the world over the last decade,” said European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) general secretary Esther Lynch.

“The European Commission must stop its plan to undermine labour law and collective agreements in the name of deregulation,” she added.

While Europe is considered one of the least repressive regions in the world for workers, the decline this year follows a steady deterioration over the last four years.

According to the report, the worst ratings within the EU go to Greece and Hungary. Both countries are rated at four out of six, which stands for a systemic violation of rights.

The report explicitly mentions several Hungarian journalists who lost their jobs only days after forming a union. And in Greece, there is a growing number of so-called 'yellow unions', which means they are highly-influenced by employers.

ETUC has warned that the already bad situation in the EU is on the verge of becoming even worse should the commission push forward the planned “28th regime”.

The “28th regime” refers to a proposed optional EU-wide legal framework for companies. Unions fear that this could lead to the watering down of workers' rights in some countries.

The growing influence of far-right political parties and movements across Europe, and also globally, poses an increasing threat to workers’ rights and union protections, according to the ITUC report.

Policies under the Finnish government led by centre-right PM Petteri Orpo are mentioned as an example by the report. Since the far-right coalition government went into office, several laws that curtail the right to strike have been implemented.

The report also notes a similar situation in Italy, where policies by the current government headed by hard-right prime minister Georgia Meloni proposed the criminalisation of protests and strikes.





