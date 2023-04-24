What Spain, Greece and Italy are doing to fight rampant youth unemployment

Every month, Eurostat publishes youth unemployment figures for the EU-27. Every month, it is led by the same countries: Greece, Spain and Italy.
In the first two, almost three-in-ten young people were unemployed. In the third, just over 22 percent.
The problem is not new in this trio of countries, and recent years (and inadequate active employment policies)...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.