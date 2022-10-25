Serbia set to "significantly align itself with EU visa policy"

Serbia may end up cancelling more visa free regimes with countries to further stem migration towards the European Union.
The Western Balkan nation had last week ended visa exemptions with Tunisia and Burundi, following threats that its own visa-free travel to the EU would be scrapped.
On Monday (24 October), its embassy to the EU said that Serbia "would significantly align itself with EU visa policy until the end of the year."
Although not explicitly stated, the comment sugg...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
