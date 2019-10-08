Ad
Commissioner-designate Vera Jourova presented few concrete plans but said she would be 'firm on principle' (Photo: European Parliament)

EU to better protect journalists, Jourova promises

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The new commissioner tasked with defending democracy and the rule of law in the EU on Monday (7 October) promised better protection for journalists in Europe.

Commissioner-designate for the new "values and transparency" portfolio, Vera Jourova told MEPs at her hearing that legal aid should be provided to journalists in case of legal harassment, abuse of litigation and EU funds could be used for that.

"We definitely must do more" on media freedom and pluralism, Jourova said.

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

