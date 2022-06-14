Key MEPs ready to vote on 'green' label for gas and nuclear

MEPs from the environment and economy committees will vote on Tuesday (14 June) on a resolution objecting to European Commission plans to classify gas and nuclear energy projects as sustainable investments until 2030.
If adopted by the two committees, the text objecting to the legislation under the so-called EU taxonomy will be voted on in the next plenary session in early July.
The objection procedure could send the file back to the commission to amend it. Therefore, it remains...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
