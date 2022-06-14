Ad
euobserver
All EU member states are free to choose their energy mix, regardless of what the taxonomy deems as sustainable (Photo: Remflex)

Key MEPs ready to vote on 'green' label for gas and nuclear

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

MEPs from the environment and economy committees will vote on Tuesday (14 June) on a resolution objecting to European Commission plans to classify gas and nuclear energy projects as sustainable investments until 2030.

If adopted by the two committees, the text objecting to the legislation under the so-called EU taxonomy will be voted on in the next plenary session in early July.

The objection procedure could send the file back to the commission to amend it. Therefore, it remains...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

MEPs, experts criticise green label for gas and nuclear
EU green taxonomy becomes law, gas and nuclear postponed
Lawyers threaten action over new EU gas and nuclear rules
EU gas and nuclear rules derided as 'biggest greenwash ever'
All EU member states are free to choose their energy mix, regardless of what the taxonomy deems as sustainable (Photo: Remflex)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections