Denmark's image 'damaged' by bank scandal

Denmark, the EU's cleanest country on paper, got confirmation Wednesday (19 September) that its top bank perpetrated Europe's biggest-ever money-laundering scandal.

Danske Bank, which holds a third of Danish people's savings, saw its share value plunge.

The affair could see the country's sovereign debt rating downgraded due to loss of faith in its financial system, raising national borrowing costs.

The Danish government, which ignored warnings, tried to contain political f...