Hungary steps up campaign on migration referendum

Hungary's government has stepped up its campaign in a referendum on EU migration quotas, unveiling billboards linking migration with terrorism and crime.
"Did you know? The Paris attacks were committed by migrants," claimed one billboard recently
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
