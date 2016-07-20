Ad
euobserver
Hungary was the first EU state to slam shut its borders to migrants (Photo: Michael Gubi)

Hungary steps up campaign on migration referendum

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary's government has stepped up its campaign in a referendum on EU migration quotas, unveiling billboards linking migration with terrorism and crime.

"Did you know? The Paris attacks were committed by migrants," claimed one billboard recently

