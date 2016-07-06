Ad
euobserver
The anti-smuggling deal between the EU and PMI is ending this Saturday (Photo: European Commission)

EU ends anti-smuggling deal with tobacco firm PMI

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Union is ending the anti-smuggling agreement it has with tobacco multinational Philip Morris International (PMI), sources confirmed to EUobserver.

The European Commission has decided not to renew the deal after it expires on Saturday (9 July), effectively choosing to listen to the European Parliament's wishes.

EU commissioner Kristalina Georgieva, responsible for the file, wrote to PMI and member states on Tuesday night (5 July) that “there is no need for a prolongati...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Expiration of tobacco deal is nigh but future still unclear
EU states 'unlikely to block new tobacco deal'
MEPs urge EU commission to end Philip Morris deal
EU questions 'continued relevance' of tobacco deal
The anti-smuggling deal between the EU and PMI is ending this Saturday (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections