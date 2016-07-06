EU ends anti-smuggling deal with tobacco firm PMI

The European Union is ending the anti-smuggling agreement it has with tobacco multinational Philip Morris International (PMI), sources confirmed to EUobserver.

The European Commission has decided not to renew the deal after it expires on Saturday (9 July), effectively choosing to listen to the European Parliament's wishes.

EU commissioner Kristalina Georgieva, responsible for the file, wrote to PMI and member states on Tuesday night (5 July) that “there is no need for a prolongati...