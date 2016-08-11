Ad
euobserver
“Steel is 100% recyclable; a ‘permanent’ material. This means that it is the key to the functioning of the circular economy,” says Axel Eggert, director general of the European Steel Association (Eurofer). (Photo: voestalpine)

Magazine

Is the circular economy a restraint on business, or an opportunity?

Green Economy
Business
by Dave Keating, Brussels,

At first glance, the European Union's "circular economy" strategy, issued last year, seems like bad news for businesses.\nIn effect, it is telling us to spend and use less.

Don't buy a new phone, buy a used one. Don't buy a plastic bag, reuse a cloth bag. Don't buy a car, share one with your neighbour. \nA lot of businesses only hear one message: don't buy.

Buying has long been the centre of the Western world's economic model, what some have termed the "throw-away society". We buy...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyBusinessMagazine

Related articles

Circular economy could deliver €1.8tn for Europe
“Steel is 100% recyclable; a ‘permanent’ material. This means that it is the key to the functioning of the circular economy,” says Axel Eggert, director general of the European Steel Association (Eurofer). (Photo: voestalpine)

Tags

Green EconomyBusinessMagazine
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections