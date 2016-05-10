Ad
MEPs are unable to progress on the Commission's proposal to lift visas for Turkey (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EP stops work on Turkey visa waiver

by Nikolaj Nielsen and Eszter Zalan, Strasbourg, BRUSSELS,

MEPs have stopped work on plans to give Turks visa-free access to the EU’s Schengen zone, putting a wider migrant deal in doubt.

Group leaders in the European Parliament's “conference of presidents” quietly suspended work on the file last Wednesday. Some of the lead MEPs on the dossier, the group coordinators in the civil liberties committee (LIBE), found out about the suspension on Monday (9 May).

"They [EP group leaders] decided to stop the whole thing," the German centre-left ...

EU & the WorldRule of Law

