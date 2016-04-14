Ad
euobserver
Dutch PM Rutte (r) will not frame a response until UK colleague David Cameron (l) has endured his referendum (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Brexit vote will delay decision on EU-Ukraine deal, says Rutte

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels/Amsterdam,

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte will not present a policy response to voters' rejection of the EU-Ukraine association agreement before 23 June, when British citizens vote on whether or not to remain in the EU.

The two political parties supporting his coalition government on Wednesday (13 April) approved his approach not to unilaterally withdraw the law which ratifies the Ukraine deal.

Rutte's centre-right Liberals and centre-left Labour have a slim majority in the parliament's Low...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

The Dutch rooting for a No in the Ukraine referendum
Dutch reject EU-Ukraine treaty in referendum
Dutch referendum: No vote highlights failings of Yes camp
EU awaits Dutch response to referendum result
Dutch PM Rutte (r) will not frame a response until UK colleague David Cameron (l) has endured his referendum (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections