Brexit vote will delay decision on EU-Ukraine deal, says Rutte

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte will not present a policy response to voters' rejection of the EU-Ukraine association agreement before 23 June, when British citizens vote on whether or not to remain in the EU.

The two political parties supporting his coalition government on Wednesday (13 April) approved his approach not to unilaterally withdraw the law which ratifies the Ukraine deal.

Rutte's centre-right Liberals and centre-left Labour have a slim majority in the parliament's Low...