EU to toughen corporate tax disclosures

The European Commission is set to unveil a proposal to help stop corporate tax avoidance, as pressure mounts to crack down on tax havens in the wake of the Panama Papers.

The proposal seeks to force big firms to disclose how much tax they pay in each of the 28 EU member states, but it may go further given last week's media revelations on how the global elite eschews paying into public coffers on a massive scale.

The country-by-country reporting in the draft directive would apply t...