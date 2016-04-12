Ad
The EU commission wants big firms to come clean on taxes (Photo: Adolfo PM)

EU to toughen corporate tax disclosures

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is set to unveil a proposal to help stop corporate tax avoidance, as pressure mounts to crack down on tax havens in the wake of the Panama Papers.

The proposal seeks to force big firms to disclose how much tax they pay in each of the 28 EU member states, but it may go further given last week's media revelations on how the global elite eschews paying into public coffers on a massive scale.

The country-by-country reporting in the draft directive would apply t...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU may impose full tax transparency on US firms
