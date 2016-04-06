EU border agency highlights terrorist threat

The EU's border control agency has called for more access to security data, warning that terrorists could use migration routes to infiltrate Europe.
Warsaw-based Frontex said in a “threat analysis” reportpublished on Wednesday (6 April): “The Paris attacks in November 2015 clearly demonstrated that irregular migratory flows could be used by terrorists to enter the EU.”
It noted that two...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
