Ad
euobserver
Juncker (l) with Erdogan - commission said Ankara's appeal to Berlin moved it further from EU (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Juncker says Erdogan can't silence EU media

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Comission joined Berlin on Wednesday (30 March) in rejecting Turkey’s appeal to quash a song which makes fun of president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Mina Andreeva, a spokeswoman for commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, told press in Brussels that Turkey’s request for German authorities to order the song off the air is out of touch with EU norms.

"This move doesn't seem to be in line with upholding the freedom of the press and freedom of expression, which are values the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Smuggled migrants to leave Greece from Sunday onward
Erdogan, prince of Europe, took my newspaper Zaman
Is it an 'insult' to compare Turkish leader Erdogan to Gollum?
Juncker (l) with Erdogan - commission said Ankara's appeal to Berlin moved it further from EU (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections