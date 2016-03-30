Juncker says Erdogan can't silence EU media

The European Comission joined Berlin on Wednesday (30 March) in rejecting Turkey’s appeal to quash a song which makes fun of president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Mina Andreeva, a spokeswoman for commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, told press in Brussels that Turkey’s request for German authorities to order the song off the air is out of touch with EU norms.

"This move doesn't seem to be in line with upholding the freedom of the press and freedom of expression, which are values the ...