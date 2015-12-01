Israel steps up retaliation to EU retail code

Israeli has said it might block EU aid for Palestinian projects in the West Bank in retaliation against Europe’s retail code on settler products.
Emmanuel Nahshon, a foreign ministry spokesman, said on Tuesday (1 December), according to the Reuters news agency: “The European Union wants to be involved in a variety of projects, some of them ... regarding Palestinian welfare.”
"With all those projects, we will need to re-examine whether it is feasible to consider the European Union...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.