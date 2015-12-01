Israel steps up retaliation to EU retail code

Israeli has said it might block EU aid for Palestinian projects in the West Bank in retaliation against Europe’s retail code on settler products.

Emmanuel Nahshon, a foreign ministry spokesman, said on Tuesday (1 December), according to the Reuters news agency: “The European Union wants to be involved in a variety of projects, some of them ... regarding Palestinian welfare.”

"With all those projects, we will need to re-examine whether it is feasible to consider the European Union...