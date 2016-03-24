Ad
euobserver
Geens (l) wanted to resign in the wake of the Brussels attacks (Photo: 'The European Union')

EU seeks access to 'digital evidence'

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Hours after offering his resignation, Belgium's minister of justice Koen Geens said its intelligence services need greater access to people's telephone and internet records.

The announcement follows talks among 28 interior ministers on Thursday (24 March) as EU states seek to boost intelligence sharing in the wake of the Brussels attacks earlier this week.

The deadly twin blasts in the country's capital on Tuesday will likely speed up domestic legislation to give its intelligence ...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Geens (l) wanted to resign in the wake of the Brussels attacks (Photo: 'The European Union')

Rule of Law

