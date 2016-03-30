EU to send milk aid to children in Syria, not refugees

Roughly 350,000 Syrian school children will benefit from a €30 million EU milk-buying scheme, the European Commission said on Wednesday (30 March), but admitted that the quantities of European milk provided would be “marginal”.

It is the first time the commission has given substantial details of the plan, which it announced more than six months ago.

“This new programme will help hundreds of thousands of Syrian children in need. We must remain committed to helping the most vulnera...