Ad
euobserver
Syrian children receiving food aid (Photo: IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation)

EU to send milk aid to children in Syria, not refugees

Migration
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Roughly 350,000 Syrian school children will benefit from a €30 million EU milk-buying scheme, the European Commission said on Wednesday (30 March), but admitted that the quantities of European milk provided would be “marginal”.

It is the first time the commission has given substantial details of the plan, which it announced more than six months ago.

“This new programme will help hundreds of thousands of Syrian children in need. We must remain committed to helping the most vulnera...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationGreen Economy

Related articles

Agriculture ministers accept Commission aid plan
EU plan to buy milk for refugees still work-in-progress
EU still not delivering on milk-for-migrants
EU milk-for-migrants scheme not ready before 2016
Syrian children receiving food aid (Photo: IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation)

Tags

MigrationGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections