French TTIP complaints reflect growing EU anxiety

French president Francois Hollande has given a damning verdict on the progress of free-trade negotiations with the US, reflecting a growing frustration among European politicians with American tactics.

Hollande said on Tuesday (3 May) that France simply could not accept the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) in its current shape.

”We do not support free trade without rules,” he told a conference celebrating the history of the French left.

