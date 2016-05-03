Ad
euobserver
Reporters without borders say 2016 was the worst year for free press in twelve years. (Photo: Unesco)

UN celebrates press freedom, but journalists under fire

Nordics
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

More than 1,000 people will celebrate press freedom on Tuesday and Wednesday, paying tribute to murdered journalists at a special conference organised by Unesco in Helsinki's Finlandia Hall.

The venue is symbolic. Finland recently topped the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) index of press freedom for the seventh year in a row.

The country is also a pioneer in the field.

Two hundred and fifty years have passed since Anders Chydenius, a Finnish priest and liberal, authored ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Nordics

Related articles

Russia wary as Nordic states mull closer Nato ties
Reporters without borders say 2016 was the worst year for free press in twelve years. (Photo: Unesco)

Tags

Nordics
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections