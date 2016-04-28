Ad
euobserver
Cameron visiting PricewaterhouseCoopers firm in Birmingham. Most of the passion in the debate comes from Conservatives. (Photo: Georgina Coupe/Number 10)

Brexit Briefing

How Cameron's EU referendum silenced left-wing Britain

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Benjamin Fox, London,

Observing the UK’s referendum debate you could be forgiven for thinking that the campaign is little more than a civil war within the Conservative party.

With the exception of Barack Obama’s visit – whose unequivocal message that UK voters should retain EU membership calmed the nerves of the Remain camp, even if it is yet to be reflected in opinion poll data – prime minister David Cameron and his finance minister George Osborne have b...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinionBrexit Briefing

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Leaflet wars mark UK referendum campaign
Lords: Cameron should convey positive Yes message
Obama: No quick UK trade deal if it leaves EU
Cameron visiting PricewaterhouseCoopers firm in Birmingham. Most of the passion in the debate comes from Conservatives. (Photo: Georgina Coupe/Number 10)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinionBrexit Briefing

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections