euobserver
Obama is in Europe to meet the British, French and German leaders this week (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

EU chokes on US visa dispute

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Bulgaria and Romania want the EU to impose visas on US nationals. It probably won’t happen. But EU officials’ attempts to “wiggle” out of the situation haven’t gone down well.

The two countries want the EU to go ahead because Americans can enter any EU country without a permit, but the US doesn’t give the same perks to people from Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Poland and Romania.

“We are EU members for 10 years now and we don’t undertsand why we should be treated differently. It's ...



Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.



