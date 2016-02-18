Ad
Cameron (second from right) at the European Council, along with his Estonian counterpart, Taavi Roivas (l), Greek PM Alexis Tsipras (r) an Tusk (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU leaders stuck on key issues in 'tense' UK talks

by Eszter Zalan and Eric Maurice, Brussels,

[Updated 19 February, 7:00] Previously outstanding issues in the UK-EU negotiations remained on the table after the first round of discussions between European leaders and British prime minister David Cameron in Brussels on Thursday (18 February) evening.

In what EU sources described as "constructive, but tense" talks, there was no movement on either side on the five main outstanding issues, which were discussed with "intensity".

"There are no new issues and nothing has disappear...

