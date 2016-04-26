Ad
Greece had two weeks to come up with detailed border protection plans (Photo: Vadim Ghirda)

Greece sends new Schengen border plans to Brussels

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Greece has sent additional information to the European Commission on Tuesday (26 April) on how it plans to protect the EU’s external borders.

The EU executive will now examine if Greece’s plans are adequate and will come forward with a report before 12 May.

If the commission finds that deficiencies at the EU’s external frontiers still remain, it could propose to allow member states to prolong temporary border checks within the passport-free Schengen area at least until mid-Novem...

