Hungary has erected a fence along its border with Serbia (Photo: Freedom House)

Asylum transfers to Hungary get the axe

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A high court in Finland this week issued the latest in a string of European rulings on suspension of asylum seeker transfers to Hungary.

The verdict comes amid a renewed EU-level push to lift a similar pan-European transfer ban on Greece in June despite the deteriorating conditions of some 46,000 people, mostly women and children, stranded in the country along the border with Macedonia in Idomeni.

Courts in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, and Switze...

Orban 'vindicated' by EU refugee crisis
Hungary has erected a fence along its border with Serbia (Photo: Freedom House)

