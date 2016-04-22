Asylum transfers to Hungary get the axe

A high court in Finland this week issued the latest in a string of European rulings on suspension of asylum seeker transfers to Hungary.
The verdict comes amid a renewed EU-level push to lift a similar pan-European transfer ban on Greece in June despite the deteriorating conditions of some 46,000 people, mostly women and children, stranded in the country along the border with Macedonia in Idomeni.
Courts in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, and Switze...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
