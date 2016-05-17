Ad
Tusk (l): Brexit could lead to "political chaos, the return to national egoisms". (Photo: EUobserver)

Tusk warns of 'dangerous blackout' in Brexit debate

by Lisbeth Kirk, COPENHAGEN,

EU Council president Donald Tusk has accused Boris Johnson of "demonstrating political amnesia" when comparing the EU's aims to the ambitions of Adolf Hitler.

Tusk told a press conference in Copenhagen on Tuesday (17 May) he could not remain silent in the face of such a "dangerous blackout".

He was referring to comments by pro-Brexit Tory MP and former London mayor, Boris Johnson, who had