A peace agreement signed in February 2015 is often violated (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

EU wants Ukraine ceasefire respected amid renewed fighting

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers want the ceasefire in Ukraine respected following a sharp escalation of fighting last week between Kiev and Russia-backed separatists.

"We restated with all the ministers the strong support of the European Union to the full implementation of the Minsk agreements," the EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told reporters in Brussels on Monday (6 February).

"The European Union will continue to support Ukraine."

Britain's foreign minister Boris Johns...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

