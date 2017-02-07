EU wants Ukraine ceasefire respected amid renewed fighting

EU foreign ministers want the ceasefire in Ukraine respected following a sharp escalation of fighting last week between Kiev and Russia-backed separatists.

"We restated with all the ministers the strong support of the European Union to the full implementation of the Minsk agreements," the EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told reporters in Brussels on Monday (6 February).

"The European Union will continue to support Ukraine."

Britain's foreign minister Boris Johns...