euobserver
PwC whistleblowers in Luxembourg are challenging their sentences (Photo: Jimmy Reu)

Four EU states among world's worst tax havens

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Cyprus, Ireland, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands are listed among the top 15 global corporate tax havens, according to a new report from aid agency Oxfam.

The report out on Monday (12 December) claims that the member states contribute to helping big businesses dodge tax on a massive scale, despite EU and other efforts to crack down on the practice.

Bermuda t...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

PwC whistleblowers in Luxembourg are challenging their sentences (Photo: Jimmy Reu)

