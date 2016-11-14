Ad
If the EU wants to get the attention of Trump, it will have to earn it, first and foremost by taking more responsibility for its own security. (Photo: Matt Johnson)

How the EU can deal with Trump

by Fraser Cameron, Brussels,

If Trump’s election is not a wake-up call for the EU, then what is? Unfortunately EU foreign ministers meeting for an informal dinner on Sunday night (13 November) showed no understanding, let alone common ground, of how to deal with the future occupant of the White House.

The UK and French foreign ministers did not even show up.

Merkel will try and get some insights on Trump from Obama when she meets him in Berlin on Friday along with Hollande, Renzi, May and Rajoy.

