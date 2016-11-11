EU extends internal border controls

EU states backed extending internal border checks for three months in Austria, Denmark, Germany, Norway, and Sweden.
The move was formally approved on Friday (11 November) by the EU council, representing member states.
The European Commission had recommended the extension in late October, following demands from the respective capitals over broader fears that refugees and asylum seekers in Italy and Greece may attempt to settle in the countries.
The closed border along the We...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
