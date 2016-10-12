Ad
euobserver
The commission says US congressmen will not lift visa requirements so close to an election (Photo: prameya)

We'll sue EU commission over US visa policy, say MEPs

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission may end up in court unless it threatens to impose visa restrictions on US citizens.

MEPs in the civil liberties committee demanded on Wednesday (12 October) that the commission makes the threat because citizens of five EU states - Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Poland and Romania - still need a visa to enter the US.

"The European Parliament would have a case to take you to court," Dutch liberal Sophie In't Veld told EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoul...

The commission says US congressmen will not lift visa requirements so close to an election

