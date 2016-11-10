Serbia economic growth boosts EU accession

Serbia is making progress in its bid to join the EU, but rising nationalism may hold it back, the European Commission says.
The country's recent economic rebound is a "promising indication" in its efforts towards EU membership, despite high government debt and youth unemployment, EU enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn said on Wednesday (9 November).
Serbian GDP rose by 2.9 percent in the first half of this year, in part because of low oil prices - the country is an importer of ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
