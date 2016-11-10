Ad
Enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn says accession talks in Balkan nations help keep stability (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Jennifer Jacquemart)

Serbia economic growth boosts EU accession

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Serbia is making progress in its bid to join the EU, but rising nationalism may hold it back, the European Commission says.

The country's recent economic rebound is a "promising indication" in its efforts towards EU membership, despite high government debt and youth unemployment, EU enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn said on Wednesday (9 November).

Serbian GDP rose by 2.9 percent in the first half of this year, in part because of low oil prices - the country is an importer of ...

