euobserver
Former diplomat Andrej Plenkovic became prime minister in October (Photo: Consilium)

Croatia PM struggles to tame own party

EU Political
by Boris Pavelic, Zagreb,

Croatia's new prime minister has promised to ease growing political tensions in the country and in the region, but his first weeks in office have shown it will not be easy.

Andrej Plenkovic, a former diplomat and until recently an MEP, became prime minister in a coalition government on 19 October, five weeks after winning a snap election.

He has tried to present himself as the leader of a more moderate Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), a nationalist right-wing outfit that was the m...

