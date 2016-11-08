Greece's creditors hopeful of end of year deal

Greece's creditors hope to reach an agreement with Athens on the second part of the bailout programme before the end of the year, in order to secure the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) participation in the future.

"I'm confident that we can find a good agreement as soon as possible," EU finance commissioner Pierre Moscovici said after a Eurogroup meeting on Monday (7 November).

The programme's second review, which started at the end of October with an expert mission in Athens,...