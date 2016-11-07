Ad
euobserver
May argued MPs should accept the June referendum's result (Photo: Prime minister's office)

May warns parliament not to block Brexit

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

British prime minister Theresa May has warned MPs not to block the UK's exit from the European Union and said her government will challenge a court decision requiring parliament's approval for starting the Brexit process.

May wrote in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper that she would not allow "the British people's vote for Brexit to be sabotaged".

She wrote that the government would challenge a ruling by High Court judges on Thursday that triggering the article 50 exit procedure nee...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

