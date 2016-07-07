EU ignores MEP demands on US free trade deal, NGOs say

Opposition against the EU's free-trade deal with the United States continues to mount in the lead up to the next round of talks next week.
On Thursday (7 July), organisations representing farmers and the environment, among others, sent a letter of protest against the trade talks to the head of the European parliament Martin Schulz.
The European Commission is negotiating the so-called Tran...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.