EU continues infighting on US and Canadian visas

Member states and MEPs are putting pressure on the European Commission to suspend Canadian and US visa-free travel just so they can reinstate it.

The Commission, back in April, had asked the EU Council, where member states meet, and the European Parliament (EP) to “take a position” on the issue by 12 July.

The situation arose because, under EU law, Canada and the US had to lift visa obligations for all EU nationals in order for the Commission to maintain visa-free access for thei...