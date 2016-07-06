Ad
US and Canadian travellers unlikely to suffer, even if the commission goes ahead (Photo: Khairil Zhafri)

EU continues infighting on US and Canadian visas

by Andrew Rettman, Eszter Zalan and Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Member states and MEPs are putting pressure on the European Commission to suspend Canadian and US visa-free travel just so they can reinstate it.

The Commission, back in April, had asked the EU Council, where member states meet, and the European Parliament (EP) to “take a position” on the issue by 12 July.

The situation arose because, under EU law, Canada and the US had to lift visa obligations for all EU nationals in order for the Commission to maintain visa-free access for thei...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

