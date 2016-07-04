Ankara stalls on EU readmission agreement

Turkey has yet to implement an EU agreement to allow member states to send non-Turkish citizens back to the country.

Weeks of setbacks and delays in Ankara, which was supposed to have concluded the arrangement in June, is casting doubt on Turkey's commitment to a larger migrant swap deal signed off in March.

The delays on implementation of the so called readmission agreement for third country nationals is a headache for the European Commission and EU states, which want to see it ...