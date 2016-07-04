Ankara stalls on EU readmission agreement

Turkey has yet to implement an EU agreement to allow member states to send non-Turkish citizens back to the country.
Weeks of setbacks and delays in Ankara, which was supposed to have concluded the arrangement in June, is casting doubt on Turkey's commitment to a larger migrant swap deal signed off in March.
The delays on implementation of the so called readmission agreement for third country nationals is a headache for the European Commission and EU states, which want to see it ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
