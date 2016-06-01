EU proposes temporary approval of controversial weed-killer

The European Commission will propose next week to temporarily extend the authorisation of glyphosate, in an attempt to break the political deadlock around the widely used pesticide.

“We propose a prolongation for 12 to 18 months,” said food safety commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis at a press conference Wednesday (1 June).

EU member states until now failed to reach a qualified majority to give glyphosate full authorisation because of different views on risk management.

Some ...