France: London cannot remain EU banking hub

French finance minister Michel Sapin has said London cannot be the EU’s banking hub after the UK leaves the bloc.
“The first marketplace for euro-exchanges is London. Almost all the important chambers are in London. Is this a sustainable position after Brexit? I don’t believe so”, he said at the Tatra summit, a conference organised by the Globsec think tank in Bratislava on Friday (28 October).
“Be it a hard Brexit or a soft Brexit, this cannot go on after Brexit. Those who th...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
