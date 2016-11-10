EU seeks to strengthen measures on Chinese dumping

The European Commission presented new anti-dumping measures on Wednesday (9 November) that are mainly aimed at countering Chinese steel imports.
The commission wants to change the way it calculates dumping when products come from a country where the economy is distorted because of state intervention.
According to the proposal, the EU will scrap the usual distinction made between countries with a market economy status (MES) and countries which are not recognised as such. It propos...
