Migrants at Roszke, after Hungary erected its razor wire border fence (Photo: Freedom House)

Hungary gives 10-year sentence to Syrian man for border riot

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

A Syrian man was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Hungarian court on Wednesday (30 November) for his part in a riot on the border with Serbia last year.

Ahmed Hamed, 40, was handed down the longest sentence by a Hungarian court in connection with the migration crisis, and was also sentenced to be expelled from the country.

He was sentenced for throwing rocks at police in an attempt to push through the border gate, which was an "act of terror," according to Hungarian law.

