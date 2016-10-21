Ad
Oppostion to trade deals like Ceta is part of the growing contestation of the negative consequences of globalisation (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Ceta failure deepens EU trade crisis

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Talks to accommodate Wallonia and sign an EU-Canada trade deal, next week, ended in failure on Friday (21 October), putting further doubts on the EU's capacity to conduct a trade policy.

"It seems obvious that the EU is not capable to have an international agreement even with a country that has values that are so European, with a country that is as nice and as patient as Canada," Canadian international trade minister Chrystia Freedland said while announcing she was going back home.

