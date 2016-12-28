Brexit by accident

The referendum on 23 June was supposed to put to bed the vexed question of Britain's relationship with the EU. It did, but not in the way most people expected, with Britons voting by a 52-48 percent margin to leave the EU.

Although opinion polls had the vote as "too close to call" throughout the final two months of the campaign, surprisingly few commentators actually thought Brexit would become reality.

How did Britain end up in this strange position – a land in which Nigel Farag...