Thousands of Nato soldiers go to Baltic states, Romania

Most Nato allies have committed troops to a Russia-deterrent force in the Baltic region. Six of them have also pledged troops to a similar force in Romania.

Nato head Jens Stoltenberg announced the decisions after a Nato defence ministers’ meeting in Brussels on Wednesday (26 October).

Canada is to lead one of four Nato battalions to be stationed in the Baltic states and in Poland from early next year.

It will send 400 soldiers to Latvia. They will be joined by 150 troops...