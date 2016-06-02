Polish leaders play down EU 'opinion'

Poland's governing party Law and Justice (PiS) has played down the importance of the European Commission’s opinion on rule of law in Poland, which was sent on Wednesday (1 June).

Foreign minister Witold Waszczykowski told Polish radio he had not even looked at the report.

“It came in yesterday [Wednesday], I forwarded it to the prime minister and the president. I may have the chance to read it in the coming days,” he said.

Poland’s prime minister Beata Szydlo sent an email o...