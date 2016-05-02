EU refutes Greenpeace's 'storm in teacup' on US trade

The European Commission seldom comments on leaks. But on Monday (2 May), it made a rare exception.

Ignacio Garcia Bercero, its top negotiator on a far-reaching US free trade agreement, spoke out against Greenpeace after the NGO's Dutch office released 248 confidential pages outlining US positions in the talks.

"We are going to obviously investigate this leak, for the time being, we are looking into it," he told reporters.

"The docume...